CPP’s Ivor Greenstreet campaigns in Northern Region

The Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) Presidential Candidate, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, is on a five-day vigorous campaign tour of the Northern Region.

He is expected to visit Mion, Saboba, Gushiegu, Nantong, Bunkprugu, Tamale north, Kumbungu, Tolon, Savelugu, Salaga south, Tamale north, Sagnarigu, Walewale, Nalerigu among others.

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is campaigning for change with a call on the electorate to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing party supporters at Mion, he kicked against the NPP's one district one factory policy.

He described it as political gimmick and implored the electorate to ignore Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the NPP at the polls.

He said the next CPP government under his watch, will revamp what he described as some of the nation's defunct factories established by Dr. Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.

He added that made in Ghana goods would be promoted to boost Small Scale Industries.

Ivor Kobina Green Street reaffirmed the CPP's commitment to restore the agric sector.

He thereby pleaded with the electorate to massively vote for him and all CPP Parliamentary candidates on December 7.

He introduced the party's Parliamentary candidate for the Mion constituency, Philemon Nayi Mbayun and asked all Konkombas in the area to vote for him.

The party's Northern Regional youth Organizer, Mohammed Hafiz told Citi News the CPP targets 27 out of the 31 seats in the region.

He said the party is optimistic of winning five out of the targeted 27 constituencies comprising Kumbungu, Sang, Mion, Yunyoo and Salaga south.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana