African Leaders Must Learn From ‘Tolerant’ Mahama – TUC

The leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has heaped praises on President John Mahama for what they say is his tolerance towards handling affairs of the state.

According to the TUC, the president’s posturing towards issues has contributed to the stability of the state.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the President by newly elected executives of the TUC , chairman of the workers union Dr. Yaw Baah urged other African leaders “to emulate your excellent example because tolerance is the key ingredient for peace.”

He said Mr. Mahama will go down in history as a very tolerant man, even the in the face of personal attacks.

“One of the legacies you are leaving for us and which we will always remember in Ghana and Africa as a whole is the virtue of tolerance. Your ability to tolerate diverse views even when you are personally under attack, is an indicator of a good leader.

“We urge all African leaders to emulate your excellent example because tolerance is the key ingredient for peace,” he noted.

The TUC also commended the President for his investment in infrastructure across all sectors. Dr. Baah lauded government’s plans to address the unemployment situation the country is grappling with.

“We have taken note of your plans to increase jobs under the Youth Employment Agency from the current GHC 100,000 to GHC 400,000. You’ve also indicated your plans to increase funding for the youth enterprise support from GHC10 million to GHC100 million if you are re-elected. These initiatives will go a long way to address the acute joblessness among young people in Ghana.”

He however asked the President to address their concerns over the high interest rates in the country.

“We also expect you to do something about the high interest rates and the high cost of living if you get the nod. Because of the high cost of living, many of our members survive on loans. Businesses also rely on loans for expansion.”

On his part, Mr. Mahama assured labour of constant dialogue to ensure harmony with government. He also assured government will work together with leadership of labour to develop affordable housing schemes for workers in his next term, if given the nod.