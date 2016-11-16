We’re not plotting mayhem in Volta – NPP    

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has denied knowledge of a purported document claiming that it is planning to cause mayhem in the region on Election Day.

At a press conference in Ho on Tuesday, the Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho said his party had intercepted a document from one Pastor Avuletey that clearly shows how the NPP intends to carry out its plan.

“This document, exposes the NPP's passive admission that it has no chance of getting significant votes in the Volta Region, yet, their plan is to create confession to reduce the votes of the NDC in the region,” he said.

But in an interview with Citi News, the NPP's Volta Regional Chairman, John Peter Amewu rubbished the claims, saying the document was fabricated.

“This is another propaganda agenda set up by Koku Anyidoho and his team…The Avuletey they are calling is not even a regional executive he has been a regional executive before, Anyidoho said he is a regional secretary, he is not. When he was a regional executive, he was not able to prepare such a document for his team he was working with, how would I therefore consult him to prepare a document for me? It makes nonsense of the whole thing.”

“…what I know for sure is that on the 17th of March, 2016 Anyidoho went to a village around Ho and brought some three gentlemen together and they put this document together…They confirmed that together with Anyidoho they put this document just to malign the NPP. So it is something they started doing long ago.”

Mr. Amewu explained that his party holds the tenet of rule of law in high esteem hence will not do anything to threaten the peace in the country.

“…We are law abiding citizens, we believe in the rule of law, good governance that is what our leader, Nana Akufo-Addo believes in and we all ascribe to that. So I don't know what Anyidoho prepared this document for.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana