General News | 16 November 2016 15:06 CET

Social media reacts to Martin Amidu victory

By MyJoyOnline

The Supreme Court has granted former Attorney General Martin Amidu's request to orally examine businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome on November 24.

Mr Amidu before the ruling told the court that an opportunity to question the businessman will unravel how Mr Woyome spent the 52 million cedis fraudulently paid him.

The financier of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) is yet to pay back to the state the amount paid to him.

Joy News' Joseph Ackah-Blay reported that Mr. Woyome stormed out of the courtroom after judgment was delivered on Wednesday, visibly upset.

This is how people have been reacting to the news on social media.

I entreat the IGP to giv Martin Amidu the best of security protection until its all over.Cant trust the AG and her NDC Woyome #VoteForChange — Bridget Apo (@ApoBrid_75Get) November 16, 2016

I'm sure Woyome has started running his temperature, intact his BP don rise already. Martin Amidu is a true son of the land. — Q U E S T (@thekwekugyan_03) November 16, 2016

Ebi lyk #Woyome no give Martin Amidu de money some so he go hunt am saaaaa. — Dela (@paa_nico) November 16, 2016


Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA | NSA

