Mahama Has Destroyed ‘Northern Brand’ With Corruption – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Running Mate to Nana Akufo-Addo, has observed that President Mahama, through his actions and inactions, has soiled the Northern brand, which was known to be one of integrity and honesty, with corruption.

Speaking at Balungu in the Bongo constituency yesterday, Dr Bawumia urged the people of the North not to vote for Mr Mahama and the NDC because doing that will mean a continuation of the massive corruption and stealing that had been witnessed in the last 8 years.

“John Mahama's government is the most corrupt government in the history of Ghana. Dollar for dollar, cedi for cedi, this government is the most corrupt in our history. And yet he tells the people of the North to vote for him because he is our brother. Why does your government steal from Northerners if you care for Northerners and why do you want us to give you another opportunity to steal more from the people you say you are trying to protect?”, he asked.

Nana Akufo-Addo's Running Mate observed that as a result of the actions and inaction of the President, and the people close to him, he had damaged the long-held view that Northerners abhor corruption and are honest people.

He recalled Northerners of yesteryear and noted the diligence and integrity with which they selflessly and proudly served their people and worked in various capacities without any thought whatsoever about personal gains.

He expressed sadness at how the current government, led by someone who proudly describes himself as a Northern President, has thrown all these principles away.

“Let us face it; John Mahama's government is a disgrace to Northerners. Northerners were always a proud people. We value our integrity. We don't have money but we have pride. We are seen as honest people. This is the way our fathers worked; honesty was the guiding principle of Northerners. We are honest and value our integrity. But today thanks to John Mahama, the people of Ghana are viewing us very differently”, he stated.

He added: “Therefore it is time to restore the pride of Northerners and the way we are going to restore that pride is to get rid of this John Mahama's corrupt government. It is not doing Northerners any good and this is why we have to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Dr Bawumia is on campaign tour of the Upper East Region that comes on the back of a month long tour of the Northern Region which saw him visit 27 constituencies in the Region.

-Peacefmonline