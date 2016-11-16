Gunman arrested for posing as Mahama’s security guard

A 30-year old man, David Asante, has been arrested for posing as one of the President's security detail during the commissioning of a school project, which the President was expected to attend.

He was seen lurking around the area with a gun, when the President visited the Adenta constituency a few days ago for the event.

Narrating the incident to the media today [Wednesday], the Deputy Regional Commander of the Accra Regional Police Command, ACP Paul Ayittey, said : “The Police have arrested one David Mensah for posing as a National Security to the presidency. On 11th November 2016, the Adenta Police together with other Police personnel arrested a 30 year old imposter possessing a pair of pistol and a pair of handcuffs.

According to him, “the suspect was arrested while preparations were ongoing to prepare the grounds for the commissioning of a community senior high School at Adenta Frahaha.”

He indicated that, the suspect “arrived at the event venue early enough, and carried himself about as a security detail to the Flagstaff House.”

He said “after a careful observation by security persons around, he was questioned further; but luck eluded him as he displayed gross ignorance in the work he claims to do therefore warranting his arrest. “

ACP Ayittey further revealed that “during interrogation, he admitted he was not a security detail at the presidency.”

“The Police found on him handcuffs, security communication gadgets. A further search conducted on him led the Police retrieving a number of military apparel and two digital cameras in his possession,” he added.

By: Marian Ansah & Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana

