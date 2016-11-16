Photos: Court sets up Amidu vs Woyome 'boxing match'

On 24 November 2016, an epic legal battle between a former Attorney-General Martin Amidu and NDC financier Alfred Agbesi Woyome is expected to unfold.

This follows a Supreme Court judgment ordering the former Attorney-General to do what the current Attorney-General has discontinued doing - question Woyome on GHC51million wrongfully paid him by the state.

Woyome in his characteristic white dress walked out of court under the piercing lens of video cameras and smart phones trying to capture him retreat in preparation for a prized encounter.

Woyome spends some time explaining a point to Newsfile host Samson Lardy

