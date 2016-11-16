Vodafone’s Healthline supports hip replacement surgery

A sickle cell disease patient, Robert Nyan Jr., who was suffering from a contracted hip condition, has expressed gratitude to Vodafone Ghana for funding his hip replacement surgery.

The surgery has now made it possible for him to live a normal life to pursue his dream of becoming a Neurosurgeon.

Before the surgery, the 18-year-old was unable to walk properly and could only go to school twice in a week. Robert, an enterprising student in his school, could not hold back his joy at the possibility of joining his colleagues in school again.

“I am now empowered to pursue my dreams. Thank you Vodafone Ghana for what you have done for my family and me.”

Recounting his experience, Robert's father said:

“I didn't believe my son had sickle cell disease because he was very active. When he was diagnosed, there was no way I could afford the money needed for the surgery; not with the kind of work I do.”

Explaining the condition, Dr. Vincent Acorlor, an Orthopaedic Surgeon at 3M&C Medical Center, East Legon said:

“Robert is a sickle cell disease patient who has been visiting our clinic for some time now. Recently, he developed a shortened and deformed hip joint which required the use of axillary crutches to enable him walk around. The surgery required a process called “cementless hip replacement' in order to replace both the calf and the stem; now, Robert can go about his normal duties without any pain”.

The Healthline TV platform, since 2011, has catered for the full cost of surgeries for many Ghanaians suffering from various health conditions who cannot afford to pay their medical bills. The programme also educates, informs and demystifies various myths on health related conditions.

Season 6 of the 13-episode series airs on UTV at 9pm on Mondays, with a repeated version on TV3 on Saturdays at 6:30pm.

The multiple award-winning programme covers various health topics and issues.

Credit: Vodafone Ghana