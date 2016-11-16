Reject NDC- Nduom

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has called on the people of the Western Region to vote against the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming general elections for taking the region for granted despite the abundance of human and material resources in the area.

According to him, President Mahama and the NDC government had failed to fulfill their promise of giving 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the oil in the Jubilee fields in the region to the chiefs and people for development projects in the region.

During the 2008 electioneering campaign in the Western Region, the then NDC running mate, John Mahama, allegedly promised the people that the NDC government would give 10 percent of the oil money to the chiefs for projects to give the area a facelift to befit its status.

Addressing a press conference in Takoradi as part of his campaign tour of the Western Region, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom stated that “show your disappointment and frustrations as a region on December 7, 2016 by voting massively against the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC)”.

He bemoaned the lack of development in the Western Region.

“When some politicians want power they all come to the Western Region, making all sorts of promises; but when they get into power they pay the people back with poverty,” Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom asserted.

He pointed out that the ruling NDC and President Mahama do not have the moral right to ask for another four years since the President directly or indirectly had been in power for the past eight years.

Dr Nduom stressed that a PPP government would ensure, among others, fair distribution of the natural resources of the country to benefit the residents of the region.

He said the region has nothing to show in terms of infrastructural development after the oil and gas find was mortgaged to the Chinese for loans.

“Areas such as Bogoso, Tarkwa, Prestea, all mining communities in the region, are nowhere near Johannesburg that has the same resources. A PPP government will not deny the region such deserved benefits,” he declared.

He pointed out that the PPP government would provide an ultramodern railway system that would be faster and efficient.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi