Political Insults Scare Away European Investors



The Executive Director of the European Business Organization (EBO) Ghana, Nico van Staalduinen, has raised concerns about the insults that have characterized the election campaign, as the December polls draw closer.

According to Staalduinen, the insults, some of which extend to family members of politicians, were scaring investors, mostly Europeans, away.

“European investors are not used to the election climate that is full of insults. When European investors hear such things on the radio and what Ghanaian politicians are saying, it scares them off,” he said.

He said this adversely affects the country's investments even after the elections, adding that “the political party, which retains power or gains power now tries to pamper investors to come…and that is a big problem that I think politicians should realize before the elections, especially the flagbearers.”

Mr. Staalduinen disclosed this while speaking on the sidelines of the Business Integrity Forum (BIF) organized by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) with sponsorship from Vodafone and Newmont Ghana themed, 'Election 2016: Impact on Business, Role of the Private Sector.'

Participants stressed that elections were critical to the sustainability of Ghana's democracy and therefore expressed their commitment as private sector players to promote peace before, during and after the elections.

Theodore Albright, Head of Legal, Ghana Telecommunications Limited, Vodafone, speaking from the telecom industry perspective, said although the private sector had always been relied upon to maintain growth, it needed a peaceful environment to thrive.

He, however, noted that the private sector must be at the forefront of ensuring peace, citing Vodafone's example of educating its customers on peaceful elections through the Vodafone 321 campaign.

The group recommended effective collaboration between all stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission (EC), political parties and the media, to ensure peaceful election.

“In the pursuit of the goals, we recommend peaceful resolution of electoral grievances by all political parties, their aspirants and representatives, and effective measures to prevent incidences of political violence and intolerance that could mar Ghana's democratic credentials,” a communiqué issued at the end of the forum stated.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri