Aliu Mahama Remembered

The family and friends of the late Aliu Mahama are marking the fourth anniversary of his death today in Tamale.

Alhaji Aliu Mahama who died on 16th November 2012 and had been engaged in New Patriotic Party (NPP) activities when he took ill and eventually died.

A lot of activities have since been done and continued to be done by the family through 'The Aliu Mahama Foundation' towards sustaining his legacy.

The Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Nana Addo and his running mate Alhaji Bawumia have on other anniversaries in memory of the late Aliu Mahama, delivered lectures in his remembrance. President J.A Kufour under whom he served as Vice President of Ghana for eight years has also played key roles in the various activities of the Aliu Mahama Foundation.

The late Aliu Mahama was a highly disciplined man, lover of peace and development, philanthropist of high repute and conducted himself creditably as both Vice President and even as a private citizen.

The death of the former Vice President nearly four (4) years ago has created a huge political vacuum up North yet to be filled. He was the rallying point of the NPP in the Northern sector and Dr Bawumia once spoke of the crucial role he played in his political life.

“The family led by Farouk Aliu Mahama must be hailed for pledging to protect the legacy and memory of the late Vice President through the Aliu Mahama Foundation,” said one of his many admirers.

As the first Northerner to be Vice President of Ghana for eight years in the political history of Ghana, his name will forever be remembered in the political history of Ghana.

A number of activities have been unveiled by the family to keep his memory alive on the occasion of the 4th Anniversary of his death which comes off on November 16.

It must be stated that the Foundation in the past had donated hospital equipment to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, made donations to some Orphanages and also helped needy but brilliant students.