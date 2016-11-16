Adabraka Police Chase Pastor

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a self styled pastor by an Accra Circuit Court for issuing a false cheque contrary to section 313(c) of ACT 29/60.

Suspect Isaac Affum, who is 37 years is about 5.7 feet tall and is dark in complexion.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Chief Superintendent Kwesi Ofori and copied to DAILY GUIDE has indicated that during 2015, suspect Isaac Affum was arraigned before Circuit Court 2, for issuing false cheque and was granted bail to re-appear on a later date.

Accuse has since failed to appear before the court as directed and his whereabouts are unknown.

The surety for the accused person who was not able to produce the accused for prosecution was also arraigned but was granted bail. The two have absconded and are being wanted by the court.

Pastor Affum is believed to be hiding at Pokuase, Kutunse and Bortiano.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts should contact the nearest Police Station or call 0245737729.