Violence at Akufo-Addo's residence: US, UK have fallen for NPP propaganda - NDC

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the US and UK foreign missions for threatening to revoke the visas of political leaders who incite violence in the December elections.

In a statement signed by party chairman Kofi Portuphy, the NDC said the two countries have fallen for NPP propaganda the party is to blame for Sunday’s attack at NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo’s residence.

The NDC said it "notes with concern a direct accusation made against the NDC by a US representative without recourse to the facts of the incident.

"The NDC seeks to state emphatically, that at no point was the residence of Nana Akufo Addo targeted by the NDC.

"The NDC notes with interest the threats issued by the two missions to revoke visas and other such diplomatic actions and wonders why similar threats or sanctions have not been considered after previous incidents when the NPP and its supporters have been engaged in inciting or instigating violence, including hate speech."

RESPONSE TO STATEMENTS BY US EMBASSY IN GHANA & BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION IN GHANA

The NDC has noted comments made by the diplomatic missions of the US and Great Britain in Accra regarding the incident that occurred in the vicinity of the residence of Nana Akufo Addo last Sunday.

The NDC notes with concern a direct accusation made against the NDC by a US representative without recourse to the facts of the incident. We believe that if our diplomatic friends had been a bit more painstaking and diligent in their inquiry into the incident, they would have become aware of the facts and not be subject to manipulation by the maliciously efficient propaganda machine of the NPP.

The NDC seeks to state emphatically, that at no point was the residence of Nana Akufo Addo targeted by the NDC.

The planned peaceful Health walk which started from the La Trade Fair Centre and went through various principal streets of Accra, Nima and Maamobi, was attended by thousands of peaceful NDC supporters.

The agreed route of the walk took the NDC supporters along the Ring Road with a left turn at the Nima Police Station junction and onward toward the Nima highway. At the time the supporters reached the location adjacent to the Nima Police Station, they were subjected to an unprovoked attack by armed guards from the residence of Nana Akufo Addo which is located close by in the neighbourhood.

It is worthy for the two Missions to note, that the preliminary report of the police vindicates the NDC and its supporters.

A statement by the Police Spokesperson, confirms that not only were the bodyguards from Nana Akufo Addo armed, they pointed a gun and threatened a police officer on the scene.

It is important to also note that despite all efforts, Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP have blatantly refused to release CCTV footage from a camera located at the entrance of the residence because they are aware that it would expose the falsehood of their claims.

Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu emphatically told host of OKAY FM’s morning show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Monday that the party will not make the footage public.

He also admitted the Police’ Criminal Investigation Department was initially blocked from entering the compound of the house to take evidence after the NDC supporters left the scene. This confirms a widely held suspicion that this was done deliberately to cover up and to create a scene to confirm their false allegations that NDC supporters pelted stones at them.

The NDC is committed to peaceful free and fair elections and agrees that violence has no place in any election, and that all our people should stand firm in protection of Ghana’s democracy. Indeed as the governing party, the NDC has the greatest stake in maintaining Ghana’s reputation as a stable and mature democracy.

The NDC remains a party of peace, protective of our hard-won democracy and the freedom and safety of all our people.

We believe that our international partners must be more diligent in seeking the truth rather than relying on biased political and media propaganda.

The NDC notes with interest the threats issued by the two missions to revoke visas and other such diplomatic actions and wonders why similar threats or sanctions have not been considered after previous incidents when the NPP and its supporters have been engaged in inciting or instigating violence, including hate speech.

We believe that Ghana is on a path of consolidating its democracy and is a firm believer in the rule of law. We put our trust in the law enforcement authorities to conduct a diligent investigation into the persons and parties responsible for provoking such incidents.

The NDC notes again, that the NPP leader Nana Akufo Addo has not yet directly condemned the violent actions of his armed body guards, which is a direct threat to our democracy and a peaceful, credible electoral process.

The NDC government will, as always, continue to work for peaceful, free, fair and democratic elections, free from violence and intimidation.

Signed

Sir Dr Kofi Portuphy

National Chairman, NDC

