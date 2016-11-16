Deputy Minister Mabudafhasi announces Financial Support to Tshwane School of Music

By Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Arts and Culture Deputy Minister, Ms Rejoice Mabudafhasi will announce financial support to Tshwane School of Music on Thursday, 17 November 2016, at the Tshwane School of Music in Eersterust.

Tshwane School of Music like many other Community Arts Centres operates under very difficult conditions and resources are always insufficient for them to fully discharge their role in communities.

“The financial support forms part of the Department of Arts and Culture’s commitment to support and enhance programmes in Community Arts Centres in the current MTSF. We understand that programming and efficient Management of Community Arts Centres is key to the sustainability of these facilities,” said Deputy Minister Mabudafhasi.

The journey started last year when the Deputy Minister accompanied Mafikizolo to the school during the launch of Mafikizolo Reunited Tour. The Deputy Minister then adopted the school as a special project. Hence the school requested financial support to cover its operations.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 17 November 2016

Venue: Tshwane School of Music, 314 Willie Swart Street, EERSTERUST

Time: 15:00

RSVPs: Patience Mogomotsi on 071 680 6709 / [email protected]

Media enquiries: Peter Mbelengwa on 082 611 8197 / Email: [email protected]