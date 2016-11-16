Ministry of Foreign Affairs mourns loss of Honorary Consul Mr Phillippe de Baets

Following the passing of Seychelles' Mr Phillippe de Baets, Seychelles' Honorary Consul based in Brussels and Walloon region in the Kingdom of Belgium, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed its deepest sympathies to Mrs Monique Hubené and his children.

Mr De Baets was a true friend of Seychelles who discharged his duties to the highest order and has played a key role in ensuring the that both the Republic of Seychelles and the Kingdom of Belgium deepen their close ties.

In a separate message, President Danny Faure expressed his condolences following the demise of a man who he described as a "great man who selflessly contributed to enhance the diplomatic image of Seychelles in Belgium and the fostering of the excellent relations between his native Belgium and his country of adoption, Seychelles."