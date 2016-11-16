Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Deputy Minister Manana to visit Free State for Higher Education and Skills Development Door-To-Door Programme

By Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Mduduzi Manana, MP, will visit the community of Meloding in Virginia, Free State province on Thursday, 17 November 2016, on a Higher Education and Skills Development door-to-door programme.

The main purpose of the visit is to promote post-school opportunities to out of school youth, as well as engage the community in a bid to address and resolve complaints that are related to higher education and skills development.

Members of the media are invited to the visit scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 17 November 2016

Time: 08h00

Venue: Meloding Township, Virginia, Free State

RSVP and Enquires: Busiswa Gqangeni, Cell: 061 351 2695 / 079 547 5299 / [email protected]

the true color of the people is determine by their culture.love u all.
By: MR. EMMANUEL OPOKU N
