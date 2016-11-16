Today's front: Wednesday, November 16, 2016

EC PRINTS ‘FAKE’ PINK SHEETS

The NPP believes there is a deliberate ploy by the EC chaired by Charlotte Osei to manipulate the outcome of December 7 general election, as the Commission prints pink sheets for recording the results without serial numbers.

MAMAHA LASHES POLICE OVER NANA HOUSE ATTACK

President John Mahama yesterday blamed the police for the attack on the Nima private residence of the leader of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, by NDC hoodlums on Sunday.

ARREST MINISTER’S BROTHER – IGP TOLD

An Accra-based businessman and three others have filed a motion on notice for mandamus at the High Court seeking to compel the IGP, John Kudalor, to arrest and investigate Abdulai Naba, brother of Collins Dauda, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

SUIT AGAINST PRIVATISATION OF ECG: COURT DECLINES ACTION

Plans by the government to ensure private participation in the ECG can now proceed unimpeded after a suit challenging the initiative was yesterday dismissed by the Accra High Court.

NEAR-BLOODY CLASH AT NANA’S HOUSE AVOIDABLE – PREZ

President John Mahama has cited improper briefing of the police for the near bloody clash that occurred in front the Nima residence of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Sunday.

GHANA NEEDS FEMALE LEADER NOW – NANA KONADU

The only female presidential candidate in this year’s elections, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has said Ghana is ripe for a woman leader to steer the affairs of the state.

TERKPER DEFENDS RAISING BOND AT 19%

The finance Minister, Seth Terpker, has defended the government’s decision to raise a GH¢438 million bond at a rate of 10 percent, explaining that interest on the 10-year loan is the second lowest in the history of such borrowings.

TUC LAUDS GOVT FOR ‘REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENTS’

The TUC has praised the government for the ‘remarkable achievements’ in the various sectors of the economy, citing the numerous projects which it believes will help spur economic growth.

EC BEGINS PRINTING BALLOT PAPERS

The EC has started printing ballot papers for this year’s presidential election, scheduled for December 7.

ULTRA MODERN STADIUM FOR BUKOM

President John Mahama yesterday inaugurated the Trust Sports Emporium, a modern boxing gymnasium and sports complex in Accra that is aimed promoting the lesser-funded sporting disciplines in the country.

ANAS CHALLENGES DERY

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has dared High Court Judge, Paul Dery, to face him with the panel of judges , rather than resorting to the International Human Rights Court in Abuja, to seek redress.

GOVT 'HOT' OVER GHC2BN 2ND TIER PENSION FUNDS

It appears government has no money to pay six years accumulated tier-two pension money owed public sector workers.

