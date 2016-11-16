NPP declares 21-day fasting and prayers ahead of polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared a 21-day period of fasting and prayer for the peace of Ghana and the party’s victory ahead of the December 7 polls.

The programme, dubbed ‘The Battle Is The Lord’s: Declaration Towards Victory and the Peace of Ghana’ would start on Wednesday November 16 at the Koforidua Jackson Park in the Eastern Region where the party would hold a mammoth candle light vigil from 6pm till the next morning.

Speaking to the media, the Coordinator of the event, Jeff Konadu said “On Wednesday November 16, we would all gather at the Koforidua Jackson Park to call upon the Lord. Our candidate Nana Akufo Addo himself would be here to fast and pray with us that night and the prayer service would be officiated by Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and a host of renowned men of God from the Eastern Region.

“Our Eastern Regional NPP Chairman, Kingston Kissi and his executive are putting this together and after the grand event this Wednesday, the daily night prayer shall continue simultaneously at every single NPP office throughout the region.

“After Wednesday, other regions would also be praying for the party simultaneously all across the country until December 7 and the Lord shall win the battle for us and for Ghana”,

This is not the first time the party has declared such a programme.

The NPP similarly declared a one week fasting and prayer session to seek God's intervention when the party was facing some challenges including the attack on the former NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adam Mahama.

By: Richard Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana