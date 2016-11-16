Alma And The Marrakech Climate Show: Exceptional Cultural Evening For COP22

Marrakech, the 14th November, 2016 – The second week of the United Nations Conference on climate opened with an official, High-Level, COP22 event bringing together two exceptional performances at the EL Harti Stadium in Marrakech celebrating the fight against climate change: the spectacle Alma and the Marrakech Climate Show. Almost 15 000 people were present at this event, an initiative of the COP22 Steering committee and Monday evening, the stadium was literally rammed with people.

The first part of the Marrakech Climate Show “Alma, here is an Ocean” revealing to Marrakchis a giant whale filled with helium, animated from head to tail and floating in the sky above Marrakech.

This opened with a wonderful acapella performance from two singers Oum and Natacha Atlas whose powerful and melodic performance moved the audience, Alma brought a breath-taking performance to the public.

The performance was first and foremost a poetic and acrobatic production, with 51 dancers coming from every region of Morocco under a dreamy and regal rhythm, accompanied by intoxicating music.

The atmosphere took a more tribal and earthy twist when the percussion got going. Bodies, hurled, twisted and turned on stage.

Soudain, the large metal puppet structure, floating in the air in the background made a a grab for Alma. Accompanying the wild dancing, a huge moon illuminating the night. Below the dancers got together to form a human pyramid, from which an acrobat took flight.

The performance was breathtaking….especially with the numerous Moroccan and international stars who took to the stage in the Harti Stadium, the crowd was in raptures.

Just before the arrival of Youssou N’Dour and d’Anggun, 22 Burundi tambourines raised the heat in Marrakech. Then the two artists provided a surprise, Christophe Maé, the celebrity Senegalese singer took over to perform his most famous success “7 Seconds”.

Introduced by Ali Baddou, perfect in his role as master of ceremonies, the following artists performed, Colombian, Yuri Buenaventura, Tiken Jah Fakoly of the Ivory Coast and Géorgienne Khatia Buniatishvili, to bring some Latino sounds to the stage, and Reggae Guitar riffs and enchanting lyrics on the piano.

Marrakech’s own rap group, Fnaïre, attracted the most crowds. A huge crowd of fans attended the concert to see their idols, carry banners and boards. Also warmly welcomed by the Marrakech public, the Moroccan singer Douzi, the artist from Burkina Faso, Alif Naaba and Magic System from the Ivory Coast.

Inspired by the values of solidarity, the exceptional performances from the evening brought together cultures from around the world for a spectacle broadcast in numerous countries around the world. Viewers from Africa and Europe were also able to enjoy the performance of the French performer Black M and Youssoupha, and the moroccan artist Asma Lamnawar.

All the artists gathered to bring a message of peace for Climate Action, in a co-production between 2M TV and “Electron Libre” (Groupe Lagardère).





