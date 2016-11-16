Action Event To Fast-Track Small-Scale Farmers’ Adaptation To Climate Change And Improve Food Security

Marrakech, Tuesday 15 November 2016 – The Kingdom of Morocco, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and partners will launch two new initiatives and feature a third to step up climate action in the agriculture sector to enhance progress towards the Paris Agreement.

The three initiatives - the Adaptation of African Agriculture initiative, the Global Framework on Water Scarcity and the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact – will be launched on Agriculture and Food Security Action Event as they aim to make the sector more productive, sustainable and climate resilient.

To track progress already achieved in the sector, the Action Event will showcase initiatives that were launched at last year’s conference in Paris.

A high-level panel will discuss agriculture and food security and propose policy options to support countries in implementing their Nationally Determined Contributions and reaching the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

During the afternoon dialogues, government officials, business leaders, researchers and civil society leaders will explore four priority areas for adapting agriculture to climate change: ecosystem approaches for increased climate resilience, integrated landscape and value chain, water management and climate finance.

This Event is part of the Global Climate Action Agenda, whose main outcomes will be shared at the High Level Event of the GCAA on 17 November at COP22.

The speakers at the Agriculture and Food Security Action Event are the following:

Showcase Event 09:00-11:30:

Aziz Akhannouch, Minister for Agriculture and Fishery, Morocco

Stéphane Le Foll, Minister for Agriculture, France

José Graziano da Silva, Director General, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

Miguel Arias Cañete, European Commissioner, Climate Action and Energy

Emanuel Faber, CEO, Danone

Mohamed Badraoui, Chair of the Scientific Committee of the AAA Initiative and Director of the National Institute of Agronomic Research

Maria Helena Semedo, Deputy Director-General, FAO

Representative of the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact

Khalid Fahmi of Egypt, Minister of Environment of Egypt, and President of African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN)

Jean Baptiste DOLLE, Head of Environment Department, French Livestock Institute (Life Beef Carbon)

Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commissioner

Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank

Kanayo F. Nwanze, President of International Fund for Agriculture and Development (IFAD)

Evelyn Nguleka, President of the World Farmers’ Organization

Elsa Patricia Galarza Contreras, Environment Minister of Peru

Chair or Secretary-General of ASEAN

Agnes M. Kalibata, President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)

David Nabarro, Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Climate Change (moderator)

Dialogue event 13:30-16:00:

Aly Abou Sabaa, Director-General, ICARDA

Jeff Seabright, Chief Sustainability Officer, Unilever

Kelthoum Omari, Coordinator of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, African Ministerial Conference on the Environment and the African Group of negotiators

Colin Christensen, Government and Policy Director Africa, One Acre Fund

Farrukh Khan, Program Manager on Climate Finance, UN Secretary General's office

Eric Postel, Associate Administrator, USAID Feed the Future Programme

John Sterman , Director Massachusetts Institute of Technology System Dynamics Group

Patrice Burger, Centre d’Actions et de Réalisations Internationales

Marcelo Mena, Co-Chair, Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC)

Craig Hanson, Leader Agriculture and Landscapes, World Resources Institute

German Jeub, Director of International Relations, EU Politics and Fisheries

Eduardo Mansur, Director, Land and Water Division, FAO

Gilberto Silva, Minister of Agriculture and Environment, Republic of Cabo Verde

Alex Simalabwi, Lead on Water and Climate Development, Global Water Partnership

Steven Schonberger, Practice Manager, Water and Agriculture Global Practices, The World Bank

Green Climate Fund

Global Environment Facility

Sharon Dijksma, Minister of Infrastructure and the Environment, Netherlands

Maithripala Sirisena,Minister of Malaweli Development and Environment, Sri Lanka

Centre de suivi écologique

Reid Detchon, Vice President for Energy and Climate Strategy, United Nations Foundation (moderator)

Ismahane El Ouafi, Director General of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (moderator)

LOGISTICS

What: COP22 Global Climate Action Agenda

Thematic Area: Agriculture and Food Security

When and Where: 16 November, Fez Press Conference Room 3

ABOUT THE GLOBAL CLIMATE ACTION AGENDA

France and Morocco's global climate champions have set out their detailed agenda to boost cooperative action between governments, cities, business, investors and citizens to cut emissions rapidly and help vulnerable nations adapt to climate impacts and build their own clean energy, sustainable futures. The action agenda is an important support and catalyst to the early and effective implementation of the landmark Paris Climate Change Agreement.