COP22 Marrakech: Morocco King Officially Welcomes Dignitaries At High-Level Opening Ceremony

HM Mohammed VI on Tuesday greeted Heads of State, Government and representatives from countries participating in COP22/CMP12/CMA at the Bab Ighli village in Marrakech.

His Majesty delivered a speech to delegations and observers, in a packed plenary room, in attendance for the opening of the High-Level Segment and the first meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA1).

In his speech, his Majesty welcomed delegates “to the Kingdom of Morocco the land of dialogue and coexistence and the crossroads of civilizations,’ and emphasized that “this conference in Africa is an incentive for us to give priority to tackling the adverse repercussions of climate change, which are growing worse and worse in the countries of the South and in insular states whose very existence is in jeopardy.”

He also urged “all parties to work on translating our commitment to the values of justice and solidarity into actions.”

COP22 President Salaheddine Mezouar officially opened the High-Level Segment and the first meeting of Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA1).

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa, UN General Assembly President, Peter Thomson and French President Francois Hollande also made remarks.

A young Moroccan 16 year old representative from civil society, named Mariame Mouhoub spoke and reminded leaders that ‘we can act together for our children’s dreams to come true if you give this summit the necessary momentum.”

A short film “The Sustainable Kingdom” produced by Yann Arthus-Bertrand was shown, tracing the commitment and speed with which Morocco is embracing sustainable development.

The opening ceremony was rounded-out by a performance by the Moroccan group Fnaire accompanied by a group of children.