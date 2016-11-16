Stanbic Bank schools importers and exporters

A day's seminar has been organized for stakeholders in the export and import industry on how they could use the export monitoring software which will ensure the automation of exports documentation and proceeds repatriation procedures.

The purpose of the sensitization programme which was under the auspices of Stanbic Bank Ghana with support from GCNET is to enable them use Letter of Commitment (LOC) and eMDA introduced by the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet).

It is also to reduce time in processing permits to make it much easier for the exporting firms as well as elimination bottlenecks inherent in the old system of processing export documentation.

Head of Public Sector Banking at Stanbic Ghana, Stanislaus Deh said the seminar is to scale up marketing training programmes for exporters to enhance capacity to minimize or eliminate malpractices in the export and import industry.

He indicated that exporters will also have the luxury of submitting export permit applications at the comfort of their offices using the internet.

The workshop, Mr. Deh said if for exporters, importers, clearing agents and key stakeholders in the industry in the Southern sector; another one for the Northern sector will be help in the northern region.

Also, Eben Tawiah Engman, a senior Product Specialist of the GCNet who took participants through the sensitization workshop said the electronic processing of documents would enable them to easily access data from the GCNet data base for a much quicker and decision making.

He said Ghana-eMDA Portal enables the electronic processing of documents needed within the trade industry.

“The system enables online submission, approval, and distribution of permits and licenses to Ministries, Departments and Government Agencies. These documents are requested by Importers, Exporters, and other Service Providers within the trading community”.

Mr. Deh also mentioned that the LOC to the export community and also to the Central Bank to help with the reconciliation of export proceeds.

He said the new product has come to ease the burden of the central bank in trying to trace and reconcile the proceeds of exporters through a system which used to be done manually.

“The LOC system is also linked with the system of the customs division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), enabling them to verify and confirm that the exporter has not under declared his or her goods”.

The new system, Mr. Deh stated, is being used by Exporters, The Central Bank, Commercial Banks and Customs. The system became operational from 1st July and has been active since.

“Exporters only need to log on to the GCNet system and apply for an LOC and fill the forms online and submit accordingly. Without the LOC exporters cannot do business” he stressed.

He however promised the system will be reviewed quarterly in order to build more features that will make it user friendly and robust for exporters.

Some of the exporters who spoke to Myjoyonline.com said the system had ensured the speedy processing and clearing of goods at the port, thereby reducing cost of clearing.

They added that, although there were challenges concerning internet connectivity, about 85 per cent of “our worries have been addressed”.

Story by Ghana/Nhyira FM/ Akosua Addai