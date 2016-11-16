CDH invests GH?20,000 to improve conditions at prisons

CDH Financial Holdings Limited has invested GHâ‚µ20,000 into Project Efiase – the flagship fundraising programme of the Ghana Prisons Council to support the implementation of the ten-year strategic development plan to transform the Ghana Prisons Service and the prisons system.

The gesture formed part of CDH’s efforts at implementing the Prisons Empowerment Programme (PEP) – a corporate social investment towards helping to transform Ghana prisons and prisoners.

The Group CEO of CDH, Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodie handed over the cheque to Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the Chairman of the Ghana Prisons Service Council, when members of the Council paid a courtesy visit to CDH.

“CDH has a heart for alleviating pain and making life worth living for all prisoners. We have seen the deplorable state of Ghanaians prisons, having visited two prisons: Akuse and the Gambaga Local Prison. It was quite an eyesore. I call on corporate institutions to help assuage the situation,” Mr Adu-Sarkodee lamented.

He said "We all must realise that the health of a nation is defined by how well or bad it treats its people including prison inmates. Ex-convicts should turn out as some of the most reformed people in every country. Regrettably, in our part of the world, we are yet to commit fully to the course of transforming our prisons system."

Mr Adu-Sarkodie recounted situations when organisations like CDH could not invest in the prisons service because there were no structures in the Prisons Service to ensure effective and judicious use and management of funds.

“Hitherto, there were no formalised ways of receiving support from organisations like ours, so we couldn’t show our commitment toward society this way. Now, we can confidently invest, knowing that our investment will not be in vain,” the CDH boss said.

While pledging the organisation’s support for the ten-year development plan, the business leader tasked the Ghana Prisons Service Council to be very transparent and accountable to the people of Ghana, in respect of the funds it receives.

The Chairman of the Council, Rev. Dr Wengam while expressing gratitude to CDH, promised to “account for every dime” given to Project Efiase by CDH and any other company.

According to him, the Council has been reporting on contributions and will continue to find more effective and efficient ways of accounting to all donors.

The two institutions also started exploring ways of creating a financially-secure and prosperous future for prisons officers and inmates.