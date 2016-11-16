NPP's Pink Sheets outcry unfounded – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed surprise over the claim by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the Electoral Commission (EC) is printing the Form Eight popularly known as Pink Sheets without its consent.

NDC Director of Elections, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said all the political parties were duly informed by the Commission that the supplementary Pink Sheets that would be made available to the various constituencies for use in the event of a shortage of the original document would not have serial numbers.

He added that it was explained that spaces would be provided on them for the polling station and constituency codes to be entered on them.

According to him, this decision by the Commission was agreed by the NDC, NPP and other smaller political parties who are stakeholders in the December 7 polls.

He is therefore baffled why the largest opposition party would come out crying wolf in public.

“I have checked with my people [and] they have expressed surprise with the claim of the NPP,” Mr Ofosu Ampofo said.

The NPP has expressed its disappointment in the EC for directing the printing of Form Eight (Pink Sheet) for both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

NPP Director of Elections, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah told Joy News they were told of the Commission’s directive when they paid a visit to the premises of Aero Vote, the company printing the Statement of Poll, Declaration of Results Forms (Form Eight), and other results-related carbonized election forms.

He could not believe the EC would do that considering the decision in itself contradicts the position of the C.I.94, the law governing the 2016 polls.

The law states that the Pink Sheet and other auxiliary documents must have serial numbers of both the constituency and polling stations embossed on them.

Mr Mensah Korsah said the NPP has written to the EC to organize emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to have the issue addressed.

But Mr Ofosu Ampofo said the NPP’s claim smacks of double standard especially when its representatives were involved in the decision-making process.

He said the printed Pink Sheets in question are the supplementary one, adding the original form with the serial numbers would be printed on Wednesday.

