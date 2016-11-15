Rotary club to culminate nationwide blood drive on Friday

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA - The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central (RRC) will culminate its nationwide blood drive at University of Ghana, Accra on Friday November 24.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said the culmination would be the grand finale of a partnership between the club and the National Blood Service of Ghana, which had resulted in the largest single drive by one institution with Rotary Clubs across the country.

It said the exercise had to date seen more than 1700 donors generously given blood through the initiative in Bolgatanga, Wa, Tamale, Sunyani, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Takoradi.

It said: 'This weekend the blood drive continues on the 11th of November from 8am-5pm in Ho at the Mawuli Secondary School, and the 12th of November in Koforidua at Koforidua Secondary Technical thanks to the generous support of organisations including Nestle, Kaysens, Telekay, Voltic, Indomie, Ramani, Mansell, Cedar Point Chemist,' it said.

Speaking about the drive, the statement quoted Maame Kwaaba Stephens, the Service Project Director of RRC as saying: 'We urge members of the public in the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra Regions to join our nationwide blood drive by turning out in their numbers to give this life saving gift.

Each and every one of us can support this drive in some way or the other. We are grateful to all the companies who have supported our efforts in this drive. We still need more support to achieve our target. Any company interested in sponsoring this initiative should call 0275-900-000,' it said.

According to the statement, Mr William Alomatu, the President RRC said: 'This project for our club has been first and foremost about our need as Rotarians to continue to serve society and make a difference in our beloved country.

We are grateful to all the Rotary Clubs across the country that has joined this drive, we urge the public to also join the largest ever blood drive in Ghana, together we can replenish our blood stocks and save thousands of lives.' It said.

The RRC is a member of Rotary, a worldwide organisation of more than 1.2 million business, professional, and community leaders.

Members of Rotary clubs, known as Rotarians, provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

GNA