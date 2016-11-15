Jospong Group organizes fun games for peaceful elections

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA - The Jospong Group has successfully organized its second fun Games which came off at the Kotobaabi Wembley Park last Saturday.

The games, which formed part of the 10th anniversary celebration of one of Jospong Group's subsidiary companies, Zoomlion, was full of fun park activities for its employees.

The fun games, which was organized in the spirit of peace, ahead of the upcoming elections, saw participating teams from all the subsidiary companies of the Jospong Group.

Operations Manager for Zoomlion Ghana, Mrs Emma Achia Boakye, addressing the participants after the games said, she was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and energy exhibited by the athletes. She emphasised the need to foster unity and the promotion of peace in the country.

"We decide to have this fun games around this time when we are all thinking about the elections and we would use this opportunity to preach peace. For Jospong Group however, it is to forge unity amongst the many companies gathered here, so that we can co-exist peacefully and do our jobs well."

Our message to the public is "let peace reign". We are all one people and we should know that if there is no Ghana there is no Jospong Group and we can't make a living," she noted.

The Communications Manager for Zoomlion Ghana, Mr Robert Coleman reiterated the need for peace ahead of the elections.

"Elections is about your choice and everyone has a reason for making a choice.Elections is not a do or die affair. We have had series of elections from 1992 and that should tell you that elections is not about war."

"So I urge all Ghanaians to go out and vote on election and at the end of the day we will all be excited when peace reigns," Coleman added.

Among the participating teams were Zoomlion, Accra Compost and Recycling plant (Acarp), Nawa Bins, Alliance Waste, Millenieum Insurance, J. A Plant Pool, union savings and loans,Waste landfills, Appointed Times and Accra Zone.

The football game was won by Alliance Waste after defeating Accra Zone 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

