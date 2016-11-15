By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama on Monday said although he was seeking a re-election in the Presidential polls in December, he would not encourage or engage in any act of violence.

"By my nature I am not a violent person and will therefore not encourage or engage in anything that will invite violence."

President Mahama was reacting to the plea of members of the Trades Union Congress who had called on him at the Flagstaff House, Kanda.

The TUC leaders who were at the Presidency to introduce their newly elected members also urged him to ensure a free and fair elections is held in December for the country to maintain her rightful position on the African continent.

President Mahama said he had over the years advised against violence irrespective of its nature and would therefore not do anything that would contravene his stance in that direction.

He appealed to the TUC and other organised bodies to join hands with government agencies and other observer groups to educate members on the need to avoid violence, before, during and after the general election.

President Mahama promised to play his role effectively as the Head of state and called on other stakeholders to play their roles responsibly to move the development agenda of the country to higher levels.

He said Ghana has over the years been revered globally for holding several general elections and his administration would not engage in any practice that could derail and undermine that achievement.

The President called on the National Peace Council, the Clergy and other organised bodies to make useful inputs that would contribute to organising effective and peaceful polls.

Dr Yaw a Baah, Secretary General of the TUC, pledged the support of his outfit to play responsible roles to ensure an incident-free election in December.

GNA