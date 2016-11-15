Two associations gain access creative arts fund

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA - The Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers and the National Beauticians and Hairdressers Associations are to benefit from the two million fund provided by President John Dramani Mahama towards the support of the creative arts sector.

The funds are being disbursed through the Culture Forum to members and trade associations under the sector.

Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, speaking at a special conference held for the two Associations expressed the hope that their executives would send the expected proposals to access the funds.

She said the industry was one of the most important sectors for the socio-economic development of the country and unfortunately it has not been given the recognition it deserves 'most probably, because we all take the creative arts industry for granted'.

The Minister said the industry has been identified as a powerful engine for growth and trade development, especially in developing countries, according to the United Nations Creative Economy Report, 2008.

She said the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has advised developing countries, which wished to harness their creative industry as a potential engine for economic growth to formulate carefully-crafted policies and strategies.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare said government understands the creative arts industry and believes in its ability to contribute meaningfully to Ghana's development and well-being of its people.

Madam Sedina Attionu Tamakloe, the Chief Executive Officer for Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), said over 300,000 people have benefitted from the loan scheme, since its inception.

She said MASLOC was ready to grant members of the two associations loans to improve on their businesses and urged the leadership of the Associations to form smaller groups to enable officials to assess their businesses for loans.

'MASLOC also organises financial training for beneficiaries of their loan scheme,' he said.

She expressed the hope that the leadership of the Associations will take the expected steps to access the loan for its members.

Mrs Joyce Lamptey, the National President of the National Beauticians and Hairdressers, commended the Minister for the recognition given to the two Associations.

She also thanked COVET and government for their support in the training of their members on skill development.

She said so far, the leadership of the Association has trained 10, 000 apprentices, who are gainfully employed.

