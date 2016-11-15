Sege NPP parliamentary abandons chair during debate

Sege, Nov 15, GNA - The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Sege abandoned his chair when his supporters expressed satisfaction with the debate concept packaged by the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) and financed by the European Union (EU).

The NCCE had among others indicated that candidates were to avoid rebuttals and insinuations which were likely to create unnecessary tension and clashes.

Mr Divine Otoo Agorhom, however, found statements of his other contestants irritable resulting in name calling, shirt pulling and confusion among the audience but the few police personnel around managed to control the situation.

His supporters left with him creating a gaping emptiness in the debate hall (the local Presbyterian Church) accompanied with an unusual silence for the debate to continue.

Mr Agorhom had earlier reiterated NPP's industrialisation plan and other activities that would restore hope and economic prosperity in Ghana.

The two remaining debaters: Mr Christian Otuteye, Member of Parliament (MP) and National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary candidate and Mr Mortey Inusah Doe, parliamentary candidate of Progressive People's Party (PPP) pledged to unconditionally accept the outcome of the election and promote peace and development.

They answered questions on sanitation, youth and disable empowerment, agriculture, the relationship between MPs and their District Chief Executives and its effects on local governance and development among others.

GNA