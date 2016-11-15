NPP would keep faith with voters - Akufo-Addo

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani (B/A), Nov 15, GNA - The standard-bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo-Dankwah Akufo-Addo, has pledged to keep faith with voters and work to build a nation that would work for everybody, if elected.

He said his government would make good every single election campaign promise made.

These were not just for votes, but things which were going to be done to transform the lives of the people.

Nana Akufo-Addo was addressing students of the Sunyani Technical University on the last leg of his four-day election campaign tour of the Brong-Ahafo Region to woo voters.

He urged everybody to go out to vote on December 07, and said, every vote was vital and could make a difference.

He dismissed claims of division by their political opponents labeling it as tasteless propaganda, which should be ignored.

He was emphatic that the NPP was not divided and that nobody 'has left the NPP to form his or her own political party'.

He rallied the members and supporters to remain focused and to go to every length to assist voters to deliver the right verdict at the ballot.

Mr. John Allan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, a leading member of the party, said it would build a more robust and strong economy, to create jobs and wealth for the people.

He called on the students vote massively for the party in next month's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Sunyani East, promised to assist expand the university's infrastructure.

Nana Akufo-Addo accompanied by Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, a former Minister of Education, and Ms. Otiko Afisa Djaba, the national women's organizer, had earlier toured Asunafo South and North , Asutifi South, Jaman South, Berekum East and West, Tano North and South and Pru East and West constituencies.

