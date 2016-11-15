Exercise restraint in the face of provocation, NDC supporters urged

Kofi Kwei (GAR), Nov. 15, GNA - Madam Sophia Akuoku, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Obom Domeabra, has called on supporters of the party to exercise restraint and comport themselves in the face of provocation by opponents.

'Obom Domeabra is our seat and I plead with you to comport yourselves on the Election Day,' she said.

She appealed to the electorate not to take alcohol on the day of the elections and ensure that they get to the polling stations on time.

Madam Akuoku said this when the Obom Domeabra Constituency executives organised a three-day football gala for nine community teams in the area.

The communities are Kofi Kwei, Dome Faase, Odumkplala, Obokwashie, Paanor, Fankyenekor, Ayiteykortor, Pabieman and Kwayi in the Ga West District of the Greater Accra Region.

She said the youth are endowed with talents and assured them that when voted for she would put in place appropriate arrangements for them to be engaged by the recognised teams.

Madam Akuoku also pledged to support the women with MASLOC loans to enable them undertake a useful enterprise while ensuring that the aged are assisted through the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.

She said there are plans to repair the bridge at Obokwashie and this is besides other grievances which have been forwarded to the President for consideration.

She pleaded with the people to vote for the NDC to win the election for the President to continue with his good works.

Mr William Viyo, the Kofi Kwei Nkosuohene and the NDC Chairman for Obom Domeabra Constituency, said the aim of the competition was to bring the youth together to highlight the activities of the NDC government and the need to give them another term.

He said Mr Daud Yemoh, the former Member of Parliament, during his tenure worked mostly with the youth and the football tourney was to create a platform for his successor to continue in a similar vein.

Obokwashie came first at the end of the competition and took away the silver cup, a football and a cash prize.

Dome Faase, Ayiteykortor and Paanor placed second, third and fourth and were presented with a football each and a cash prize respectively.

