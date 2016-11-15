NGO woos financial support for lady …suffering from eye tumor

Story from Isaac Akwetey-Okunor ([email protected] )….

As I Grow (AIG), a Larteh-Akuapim-based nonprofit organisation, has passionately called on philanthropists, government institutions and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to financially support Madam Mary Dogbe, a 35 year old lady suffering from an eye tumor.

Mary, who hails from Abena Awia, a farming community in the Akuapem North Municipality, peels cassava for gari producers for a paltry daily wage of GH¢4 to take care of her three children, with the eldest being 16 years.

The hard working lady, whose marriage has seen a nosedive, is financially strapped and currently not working, following her untimely situation, and can hardly buy food, let alone, pain killers.

Mary, who contacted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIG, Mr. Isaac Debrah Bekoe, for financial aid to undergo successful medical care, said it all started like a headache and migraine, and later pain in the right eye.

The eye later developed this tumor. She’s been to the hospital five times.

She has visited hospitals such as the Nsawam Government Hospital twice, Emmanuel Eye Clinic and Korle-Bu. At Korle-Bu, a test was run and she was asked to consult her family and get some money for the eye to be operated upon, but, unfortunately, nobody was there to help.

Mary’s issue is so sad that she borrows medicine from drug retailers to ease her pains. Currently, Mary doesn’t go to hospital, because she has no money, work, or even insurance. She uses the GH¢4 she sometimes earns to fend for herself and her 16 years child.

The NGO has been able to take her for the first screening at Korle-Bu on September 6, this year. “Due to financial constraints, we are yet to go for the next medical screening to book an appointment for the surgery. We hereby seek public support to help Mary Dogbe, who cannot even sleep.”

In a related development, residents of Traio, a farming community near Suhum, are being reduced to what could be described as survival of the fittest, forming a long queue, amidst fighting, in an effort to access a public toilet facility in the community.

The residents, both young and old, according to information, have to battle it out with one another every morning when they have to respond to nature’s call.

As if that is not enough, members of the small farming community also battle with animals over the only source of drinking water, a situation that raises serious health concerns.

They are however, taking a sigh of relief, following the costing almost GH¢25,000.

In an interview with the Eastern File, the CEO, Mr. Bekoe, indicated that he was motivated to embark on the kind gesture, following divine direction in a dream.

On his part, Opanin K.Wayo, acting Odikro of the area, showered praises on Nana Debrah and his outfit for assisting them with the aforesaid items.

Notwithstanding, the Odikro passionately appealed to the government, other NGOs and philanthropists to come and assist the community.

CONTACTS FOR DONATIONS AND ENQUIRIES: +233553901708(FOR CALLS AND MOBILE MONEY)/ 0553902755(FOR CALLS ALONE).

DIRECTORS CONTACT: +233246319523/+233240250774/+233205372639.