Scientist Petitions Gov’t Over Excessive Noise Pollution In Ghana

Dr M.K. Gbordzoe, a German University Research Scientist, has petitioned government on noise epidemic, lamenting its numerous associated effects on the health of the public.

Dr Gbordzoe outlined hearing impairment, high blood pressure, heart attacks, frustration, annoyance and sleep disturbance among others, as the effects of excessive noise, which he contended should be curbed with immediacy.

He said sleep was too important to be sacrificed for anything and argued that anything that could serve as impediment to its enjoyment should be taken away without any hesitation.

“Sleep is well-recognised for memory consolidation, repair and growth,” he observed, adding that not having enough sleep could prevent a person from making sound decisions.

The World Health Organisation had reported in the 1999s, that there was a correlation between long-term exposure to noise above a certain level and high blood pressure.

A number of other studies from 1993 to 2004 suggested that noise above a certain level at night increases the risk of contracting many disorders.

The Research Scientist said it was in the light of these that, he believed it was prudent for government to combat noise making which he said, militated against the good health of people.

He listed Nungua Police Barrier and “Palm Wine” suburbs in the Accra Metropolis as the main areas noted for unregulated noise making, saying the residents in these areas are prone to contracting disorders, resulting from uncontrolled noise.

“There is this notorious Abrafi Spot, located on the Accra-Tema Beach Road, which makes monotonous deafening music from about 7pm till about 5:30 am,” Dr Gbordzoe observed, adding that the noise has been distracting people in their rooms.

The petitioner also contends that, excessive noise in the country drives away tourists, which slows down government's efforts to promote tourism.

He is asking the Ministries to champion and spearhead prudent initiatives, including regulatory frameworks and campaigns to militate against the menace.

Dr M.K. Gbordzoe, the Health Scientist, also urged stakeholders, including the National House of Chiefs, the Bar Association, Hotels and other civil societies to join hand with the Anti-Noise-Campaign-Initiative to ensure noise-free environs in the country. GNA