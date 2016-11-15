Carpenter grabbed for wee farming

From Inusa Musah, Ashaiman..

A 38-year-old carpenter, Abdul Razak Ousman has been arrested by the Ashaiman Divisional Police Command for allegedly engaging in Indian Hemp farming on his compound.

The suspect, believed to be the owner of two ghettos, where he also supplied them with Indian Hemp, told the Police he thought the plants he was growing were flowers, explaining that he had been growing them for about six months now to drive away evil spirits from his family.

Briefing a section of the media, the Ashaiman Divisional Crime Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anthony Adipah, said at about 4:30am last Thursday, the police, acting on intelligence that a resident of Zenu Zone Two was cultivating substances suspected to be Indian hemp, stormed the residence of Ousman.

He said a search in the suspect's room revealed quantities of dried plant materials suspected to be Indian hemp which he claimed ownership.

The suspect further led the police to a portion of his uncompleted building where some of the plants were being grown.

According to the DSP Adipah, further investigations revealed that the two ghettoes which Ousman operated behind the Ashaiman Irrigation Dam, which stretches to Zenu, hosted drug pushers and users who met at odd hours to smoke.

The police consequently pulled down the ghettoes and burnt them.

DSP Anthony Adipah said investigations into the criminal activities of the suspect would continue and when enough evidences were gathered against him, he would be arraigned for court.