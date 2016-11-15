Fire chief commends role of chiefs in environmental conservation

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says it appreciates the valuable contribution of traditional rulers towards environmental conservation.

It said that efforts by traditional rulers were very important to agriculture productivity, biodiversity and crop production and must be commended.

Dr Albert Brown Gaisie, the Chief Fire Officer gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV during his three-day visit to the Upper West Region.

The Chief Fire Officer congratulated the Wa Naa for the support he gave to the Regional Command, saying through such relationship he had come to learn about all the efforts he had been putting in place to help reduce the incidence of fire especially bush burning in the traditional area.

Dr Gaisie hinted that the GNFS would soon be launching the “Home Fire Certification Project” and expressed the hope that it would help reduce the incidence of fire to ensure the safety of lives and property at home.

Naa Fuseini Pelpuo thanked the Chief Fire Officer for his visit, pointing out that the good work of the service in the region had saved a number of lives and property.

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area installed Dr Gaisie as “Boon Naa” (Chief of Fire) in recognition of the good works the service was doing for Ghana.

The Chief Fire Officer also paid a courtesy call on Dr Musheibu Mohammed Alfa, Deputy Regional Minister, and inaugurated the Regional Headquarters building of the GNFS.

He also cut sod for the construction of a canteen and gym complex. GNA