Sekyere Afram Plains parliamentary aspirants debate

The coalition of Democratic Election Observers (CODEO) as part of efforts to project issue-related campaigns, has organized a parliamentary debate for parliamentary candidates in the Sekyere Afram Plains.

This is in collaboration with Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and Citi FM.

This is the third parliamentary debate, organized in the Ashanti region. The debates have been held in Bekwai and Obuasi East constituencies.

The seat of Member of Parliament for the Sekyere Afram Plains is being keenly contested by Joseph Gyamfi Owusu, Peter Marfo and Alex Adomako, the incumbent, on the ticket of NPP, GCPP and the NDC respectively.

The debate saw Joseph Gyamfi Owusu and Peter Marfo debating on issues relating to concerns of the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency.

The debate covered issues on disability, local governance, HIV/AIDS stigmatization, health, youth unemployment, sanitation, gender, education, water, Agriculture, fostering peace and security and Oil and Gas.

Disability

Both aspirants had the interest of persons living with disabilities at heart. They thus promised to make sure the disability law on accessibility to transportation, school infrastructure, community centres, hotels, church building among others are complied with in the Sekyere Afram Constituency.

Sanitation

Both aspirants agreed that sanitation was a major problem affecting communities in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency. They both in answering questions on handling issues of sanitation, promised of recycling waste generated by indigenes in the constituency.

Gender

Joseph Gyamfi Owusu said, women though need to be empowered to take up key positions and to go into agriculture, also have to be supported in areas of their interest. He added that women need to be given farm implements and the best of seeds for their crops.

Peter Marfo noted that women in agriculture should be given flexible loans to motivate them.

CODEO is organizing parliamentary debates across the country in selected constituencies on the theme “Election 2016: Promoting issue based debate and post-election accountability at the constituency level.”

The parliamentary debate seeks to ease the growing tension in the build up to the 2016 elections by streamlining campaign messages of political aspirants to focus on pertinent policy issues affecting the vulnerable groups in the 60 purposive selected constituencies, out of which 6 are in the Ashanti region.

–

