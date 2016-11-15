NDC sharing fake cash -Napo alleges

From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi..

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has alleged that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, President John Dramani Mahama, are sharing monies whose identity is not known.

The NPP MP alleges that the ruling party, in a desperate attempt to clinch on to power, has resorted to the wanton dissipation of cash that cannot be accounted for.

Speaking to journalists after leading a mammoth crowd to embark on a Keep Fit Walk For Change, the Manhyia South dared the ruling party to declare the source of funds it has been sharing to the public.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, therefore, warned the public not to fall prey to the antics of the ruling party with a few weeks to the polls.

According to him, bribing the good conscience of voters seems to be the only option available to President Mahama and his NDC government, because they have failed in the last eight years to justify the trust reposed in them by the populace.

He said Ghanaians were geared up for change, and that nothing can stop the NPP from winning the December 7 polls.

The Keep Fit Walk forms part of campaign activities lined up by the Manhyia South NPP to canvass votes for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidate.

Meanwhile, the MP has begun another round of house-to-house campaign to interact with the people.

Akufo-Addo condemns attacks on his residence, urges calm

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed sadness over the attack on his residence by some disgruntled members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement signed by the NPP flagbearer and released in Accra yesterday, Nana Addo said “Sunday, November 14, 2016, was a sad day in our nation's history.”

Below is the full text of the press statement:

On that day, the Ghanaian people saw a most unbecoming sight, the home of the leader of Ghana's biggest opposition party being attacked by supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress government.

One would, ordinarily, have treated it as a one-off spectacle, in spite of the nature of the attack. However, my four-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region has revealed a rather disturbing trend, leading up to this year's elections.

In Sankore, on Thursday, October 10, I witnessed, at firsthand, the open brutalisation of NPP members. Prior to my visit, two NPP members had been brutally murdered by NDC thugs.

The scars of intimidation and assault by thugs recruited by Hon. Eric Opoku, MP for the constituency and Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, are still evident. In Asutifi South, a few kilometres away, another Minister in President Mahama's government, Hon. Collins Dauda, MP, is also perpetrating violence against his own constituents. Ghanaians heard on the radio, comments made by the brother of Hon. Collins Dauda, to the effect that he kills people on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, these savage attacks against our party activists have gone unpunished, with the perpetrators of these acts walking free. We have protested the apparently selective manner in which the law is being applied against those perceived to be political opponents of the current government. The police have looked on unconcerned, and the President of the land has not, on a single occasion, condemned any of these brutal acts by his ministers.

Is it then a surprise that NDC footsoldiers have become emboldened to extend these attacks to all parts of the country?

For us, in the NPP, the peace of the nation, as well as the consolidation of our democratic governance, is not negotiable. We urge all political parties, and Ghanaians committed to promoting peace and deepening our democracy, to work with us in securing these ends. Ghanaian democrats, no matter their party affiliation, should stand shoulder to shoulder to defend and promote the aims of our democratic Republic that also include standing up against the bully.

Let the President and his army of propaganda warriors be assured that they would not succeed in their intimidation and deliberate propaganda mongering against the NPP and I.

We shall continue to believe in Ghana. We will muster the necessary courage to defend democratic Ghana, and continue in our peaceful quest to win power in 2016, and bring back hope and opportunities to the people of Ghana, irrespective of their politics, creed, ethnicity, region, religion, age, gender or social status.