Election 2016: Trust “Peaceful” Akufo-Addo – Rebecca

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said the current difficulties faced by Ghanaians require a competent leader like her husband Nana Akufo-Addo to fix them.

Campaigning in the Ablekuma Central and Ayawaso North constituencies in the Greater Accra region, she said the electorate can trust the former Foreign Affairs Minister since he also has the men and women to rule the nation effectively.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo noted change is inevitable come December 7.

Accompanied by the parliamentary candidate of Ablekuma Central constituency, Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, Mrs Akufo-Addo, called on the chief of Samara-line Chief Issu Something where she assured them that the NPP has no business in deporting them.

“My husband has always fought for individual rights and freedoms and will never infringe on the human rights of anyone. Again, be assured that Nana Addo who is committed to improving the lives of all Ghanaians, regardless of tribe, religion, gender or class, will be a father for all,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo said.

At the Sukura and Zongo markets in Ablekuma Central, Mrs Akufo-Addo, interacted with market women, stressing Nana Addo and the NPP will fix the economy and make the business environment better for their businesses to thrive.

“You know that as women we are the major beneficiaries of an improved NHIS, free maternal healthcare and free quality SHS, so on December 7, vote for these social interventions for you and your children; vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP,” she emphasised.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also met drivers at the Kaneshie-Dansoman and Takoradi stations.

She stated: “My husband is a man of peace and someone you can trust. Don't believe those who say the Zongo Development fund is a mere campaign talk. He means it, so give him the opportunity to prove to you, he is a man of his words”.

