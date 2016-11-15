Photos: Dancers do the 'thunderbolt' @ 'Dubai interchange' commissioning

There was lots of reveling,cheering and dancing as President John Mahama commissioned the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange last Monday.

Dancers did the 'thunderbolt, the popular sign-off by Jamaican star athlete Usain Bolt which President John Mahama has also adopted.

Ghanaians were invited to witness the official opening of a €74million Kwame Nkrumah interchange in Accra set to significantly improve the traffic situation in the capital.

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle is now the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange fitted with little fountains hyped up as 'Dubai in Ghana'.

The interchange comprises a fly-over from the State Housing Corporation head office to La Paloma on the Ring Road, the Akasanoma fly-over, which is located at Circle, the Nsawam fly-over and a bridge over the Odaw River.

The premises was packed with party supporters eager to dramatise the commissioning as fresh evidence of the President's stellar performance in government.

And of course in Africa, there is a lot of dancing at national and political events.

Presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party and a Mahama fan Akua Donkor who has been disqualified from the 2016 elections were there.

Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) leader Henry Lartey was also there.

Dep. Tourism minister Dzifa Gomashie took to the red carpet as government appointees trooped to the premises for President Mahama's landmark achievement.

Accra Mayor Alfred Oko Vanderpuye [above] and Greater Accra regional minister Nii Laryea Afoteagbo [below]

Ga chiefs, custodians of the Ga land were there.



Former CPP presidential candidate Abu Sakara and CPP Vice Chair Susan Adu Amankwa

After a long wait, President John Mahama arrived to cheers from the teeming supporters.

It is not a bad occasion to slip in a request to the president. If not now when? A chief shares a private moment with the president.

Awe-struck at a face to face meeting with President Mahama

President John Mahama, Roads and Highways minister Inusah Fuseini and National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Kofi Portuphy

President John Mahama's work is well publicised in magazines and other government publications.

Sports presenter Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, brother of the former Sports minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The commissioning was also a heavy campaign opportunity with a crucial election coming up in barely 21 days.

NDC Parliamentary candidate for Korle Klottey Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, daughter of former President and founder of the NDC Jerry John Rawlings.

The high-point finally came as President John Mahama cut the tape for motorist to use the highway

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com