Volta Region Will Be Better Off Under NPP – Fred Oware

Former First Vice Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Fred Oware believes the Volta Region will be better off under an Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

According to Mr. Oware, Volta Region will under an NPP government, undergo massive economic growth and infrastructural development which will lead to the creation of jobs, establishment of factories, and strengthening human resource capacity through affordable education.

Mr. Oware made the observation when he accompanied a delegation of the Volta Regional Executives of the NPP, to pay a courtesy call on former President and founder of the opposition NDC, Flt.Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, at his residence in Accra.

The visit which was headed by the Volta regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. John Peter Amewu, was to afford the Regional executives convey their concerns about the up-coming elections to the former President, especially the practice of foreign nationals from neighbouring countries taking part in Ghana’s electoral process, as well as the NPP’s economic agenda for the Volta Region.

Touching on the NPP’s economic plans for the region, Mr. Oware stressed that an Akufo-Addo led NPP government will be committed to strengthening and implementing the many social intervention policies initiated by the Kufuor administration, in the region, to further reduce poverty. He further assured of the Volta Region’s immense benefit from the NPP’s free SHS policy which will further develop their human resource capacity to prepare them for the region’s economic boom.

He said the NPP over the years had implemented policies such as the NHIS, LEAP, School Feeding programme, and the FCUBE Capitation grant among others, which has benefitted many Ghanaians including residents of the Volta region; adding that the next NPP administration will establish a factory in each district of the Volta region and support each constituency with an additional annual budget of $1million as some of its measures to generate economic growth.

Mr. Oware assured President Rawlings, that as an elder statesman and a native of the region, his advice and guidance will be sought by the next NPP government in the execution of development programmes in the region.

On the NPP’s quest to protect the sanctity of the ballot in the region, Volta Regional Chairman of the Party, Mr. John Peter Amewu said the Party was implementing a programme termed “Operation Eagle Eye” which is a carefully thought-out mutual capacity-building exercise between the people of the Ghana-Togo border, to create immense awareness of ones’ voting rights and democratic franchise. He said the programme has been well received by nationals and traditional rulers on both side of the Ghana-Togo border.

On his part, former President Rawlings thanked the NPP delegation for their visit and assured them of his support in ensuring that the 7th December elections was not only violent-free, but also free from foreign dilution.