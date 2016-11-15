Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
New Permanent Representative of Morocco presents credentials

By United Nations Information Service Vienna (UNIS)

The new Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations (Vienna), Lotfi Bouchaara, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

During his career Mr. Bouchaara has served in various capacities, among them:

Chief of Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (2013-2016); Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York (2009-2013); Counselor at the Permanent Mission to the UN (2008-2010); Rapporteur of the Commission on Disarmament (2007); Vice President of the First Committee of the United Nations' General Assembly (2005); Vice President of the General Assembly’s Working Group on illicit small arms (2004-2005); Member of the UN Secretary-General’s intergovernmental panel of experts to address the issue of missiles (2004); Counselor at the Permanent Mission to the UN in New York (2003); Head of General Assembly and Security Council Unit, United Nations Directorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (2001-2003); First Secretary at the Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva in charge of disarmament and humanitarian issues (1995-2001).

Mr. Bouchaara holds a diploma in Diplomacy from the National School of Administration, Rabat, and a Master degree in Public Law from the University of Rabat.

