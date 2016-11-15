Obuasi MCE accuses AngloGold Ashanti of dabbling in local politics

Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi has accused AngloGold Ashanti of dabbling in local politics.

Kwasi Ofori Agyeman Boadi’s outburst follows the emergence of billboards with NPP and AGA logos across the mining town.

The billboards, bear inscriptions, ‘Vote for NPP to Save AGA’ and ‘Obuasi will Rise Again’ has NPP logo on the left and AGA logo on the right

Mr. Ofori Boadi is also NDC parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East.

He says the erection of the billboards along streets of Obuasi has the potential to erode government’s gains in its quest to woo investors to reactivate the dormant mine.

“In Obuasi, you will see AngloGold logo together with NPP logo on display all over. I have personally complained to the company that it is not good for the image of the company. It will not help us to secure investment and up till now, I don't see anything that the company is doing to stop this activity that is going on,” he complained.

That notwithstanding, he says government will continue to partner AngloGold Ashanti in seeking for investors.

AngloGold Ashanti however has denied engaging in politics.

Officials say their attention has been drawn to the billboards reportedly erected on the orders of MP for Obuasi East, Kwaku Kwarteng. .

Senior Manager in charge of Sustainability at Obuasi Mine, Nana Ampofo Bekoe told Nhyira FM AGA has nothing to do with partisan-politics.

“It is unfortunate that anybody at all will think in that direction. AGA has nothing to do with any campaign whatsoever of any political party. AGA has nothing to do with any political party . AGA cannot, and will not get involved in any party political campaigns.”

According to Nana Ampofo, the company has been in touch with the MP who has promised to remove the billboards Saturday.

“We expressed our disquiet and our worry about the billboards and obviously we didn't want people to think along the lines that you've just mentioned; we are not getting involved in party politics. We expressed that concern to the MP.

"The MP has agreed to remove them. The MP called yesterday and he's affirmed and promised that by Saturday, all these billboards would have been removed,” Nana Ampofo revealed.