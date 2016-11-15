Kirusa’s InstaVoice® Service breezes past 100 Million monthly Active Users

Kirusa ( www.Kirusa.com ), a global leader in providing mobile and social media solutions, today announced that its InstaVoice® service has reached the remarkable landmark of 100 million monthly active users.

InstaVoice is highly popular amongst the mobile subscriber base in Africa. Nigeria tops the list of most number of users for this service, with over 50 million adopting InstaVoice. In Nigeria, InstaVoice is available for all mobile users across Airtel, Etisalat, and MTN. Some of the other countries in which InstaVoice is hugely popular are Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Malawi, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, and Uganda.

InstaVoice, based on Kirusa’s patented technology, helps mobile users to be connected with each other using missed calls, voicemail, and Voice SMS.

InstaVoice caters to all mobile users across feature phones and smartphones, making it a universal service for all mobile users. Feature phone customers can click on a number to hear the voice messages they have received, and respond by a simple press of a key. Smartphone users can download the InstaVoice app from Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Microsoft Windows Store, and receive their Missed Calls, Voice Mails, and Voice SMS in a simple, user-friendly interface. What’s more, users can connect their multiple SIM cards to InstaVoice, and received missed calls and voicemails to all their numbers from within the single app.

Over 40 mobile operators across the globe have partnered with Kirusa to provide an integrated InstaVoice experience to their users. Adia Sowho, Director Digital Business, Etisalat Nigeria shared, “We congratulate Kirusa for reaching 100 million users. This landmark demonstrates the popularity, scalability, and reliability of its InstaVoice service. InstaVoice is offering real value to our subscribers, and we wish Kirusa many more such milestones in the coming years.”

“We are very happy in seeing Kirusa cross this milestone and wish it best in notching up more,” said Neeraj Gala, Director-Product & Innovation, Airtel Africa.

“I have seen and experienced InstaVoice closely, since its introduction in Africa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to its many disruptive innovations that led to its Pan-African expansion, across the leading mobile carriers in the continent. What InstaVoice has achieved in the last five years is truly remarkable, and I look forward to working with the Kirusa team to expand InstaVoice services to Smart subscribers in East Africa”, said Akbar Ladak, Chief Operating Officer at Smart East Africa.

Frederick Abbey, VAS Manager, Airtel Ghana spoke, “We congratulate Kirusa on achieving this milestone. The InstaVoice Services have built up a community of engaged users and continue to gain traction amongst our subscriber base.”

“Over the last five years, we have seen increasing adoption of Kirusa’s InstaVoice messaging and social media services on our network. The Voicemail and Celeb features provide a more interactive and fun approach to Voice VAS. We wish them continued success beyond this 100 million milestone,” said Jojo Quansah, Products & Services Manager, Vodafone Ghana.

Ameer Arif, Chief Commercial Officer, UTL Uganda spoke, “We think Kirusa has made a huge impact on the social media mobile applications in Africa. It has set yet another benchmark with this announcement”.

“The impressive uptake of InstaVoice indicates that Kirusa is delivering unique features and innovation to users and carriers, with a cloud infrastructure used for interconnection between carriers within the same and different countries. Kirusa also remains committed to supporting the GSMA's 2020 Vision. Hence, it is not surprising to witness the company's impactful performance in this space", said Frost & Sullivan Director of Emerging Telecoms, Ronald Gruia.