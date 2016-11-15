Hot Audio: ElectionHQ: Voting School: Who should be present during counting of votes

On election day your vote will be one of the millions set to determine who becomes the next President or Member of Parliament. But that vote must be counted and the law specifies who should be present during this crucial exercise.

Joy News' Fiifi Koomson takes us through what the law says about persons who have to be present during the counting of votes.

Listen to today’s edition of the Voting School.







Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com