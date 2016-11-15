I remain unfazed by desperate NDC propaganda -Nana

The 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says he remains unfazed by the lies, fabrications and propaganda which will be churned out by operatives of the Mahama government, with 24 days to the conduct of the December 7 election.

Addressing a mammoth night rally at Drobo, in the Jaman South constituency, on Saturday, November 12, 2016, the 3rd day of his tour of the Brong-Ahafo Region, Nana Akufo-Addo stated that “knowing full well they have lost the election, they are going to resort to lies, propaganda and fabrications against my person.”

Nonetheless, the NPP flagbearer stated that “I remain unfazed by all of these. I have not stolen anyone's money, neither have I killed anyone. I don't really care what they are going to say about me.”

In addition to the vile campaign that will be waged against his person, Nana Akufo-Addo revealed that the NDC propaganda machinery has been put in overdrive, with the aim of “setting tribe against tribe, and telling Ghanaians that the NPP hates Northerners, even though my running mate is from the North.”

“They will say the NPP will drive Muslims, Northerners and residents in Zongo communities away from Ghana. All these are not true. They are nothing, but pure lies.”

Nana Akufo-Addo, thus, urged Ghanaians not to pay heed to the politics of division and tribalism, which has become the NDC's stock in trade, stressing that “we are all one people in Ghana. Whether you are Mamprusi, Dagarti, Frafra, Ashanti, Ewe, Ga, Fante, Kwahu, Akyem, Nzema, or Ahanta, we are one people, we're all Ghanaians. Let us use our energies to push Ghana forward and stop the divisive talk and reactionary politics.”

He also appealed to the Ghanaian electorate to vote into office a competent government whose preoccupation will be to improve on the standards of living of the Ghanaian, explaining that President Mahama, over the last eight years, has amply demonstrated that he “cannot do the job, the reason why we are all suffering in Ghana.”

In spite of President Mahama's abysmal performance in office, Nana Akufo-Addo noted that the real reason for the President's determination to stay in office is “because of the perquisites and benefits of office for himself, his family and close associates.”

For that reason, the NPP flagbearer indicated that “President Mahama will say and do any and everything to hang onto power.”

The recent, partial restoration of the nurses training allowances, in spite of the President's avowed decision not to restore them over the last three years, according to Nana Akufo-Addo, is an example of President Mahama's desperation to hang onto power.

“Because the elections are drawing near, he has restored them,” the NPP flagbearer said.

Again, with a few days to the elections, the NPP flagbearer has revealed that after imposing undue hardship on Ghanaians through high prices of petroleum products, “I have learnt that President Mahama is set to reduce prices of petroleum products through the reduction of the petroleum levy.”

These, Nana Akufo-Addo described, are “small petty tricks to deceive the people of Ghana. This is not serious statesmanship or governance of our nation. This is not the way we want to see our country develop. We want the truth to prevail at all times.”