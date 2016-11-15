NDC goons attack Nana’s residence

By Pascal kafuAbotsi

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s security detail, yesterday morning foiled a planned attack on him by some alleged overzealous gun toting members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), who, during a health walk, veered off their agreed route to the Nima residence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer.

Eyewitness accounts say when the health walkers got there, they made efforts to enter the house but were prevented by the security personnel at post.

Infuriated, the NDC members began to do the unthinkable, which included the tearing of campaign posters on the walls of the house.

And without provocation, some heavily built young men, said to be wielding guns, fired warning shots sporadically, while others pelted stones and broken bottles into the house of Nana Akufo Addo, causing some damage.

Sensing danger, the presidential candidate’s security men thought it wise to disperse the NDC hooligans with warning shots, but that was met with a strong resistance, as they turned the ‘stone and broken bottles attack’ on the guards.

The situation compelled some NPP supporters, who were around at the time of the incident, to send information across.

Within a short period, party men and women had massed up at the spot. That was at a time the Nima Police had called for reinforcement, because the crowd was beyond their control.

Angry supporters of the NPP were reported to have booed the police for looking on whilst the NDC supporters defaced posters of the NPP Presidential candidate on the wall of the house.

One of them was heard on Accra-based Joy FM saying: “I was at home when I had a call from my colleague that some NDC guys were throwing stones into our Flagbearer’s house so I rushed here. We are ready, we will not allow them to come and mess up our flagbearer’s house.”

Meanwhile, the NPP, after condemning the violent attack, has accused one of the three jailed Accra-based Montie FM panelists, Godwin Ako Gunn, of being the brain behind the occurrence.

A statement signed by the party’s Director of Communications, Nana Akomea and copied to The Chronicle revealed that yesterday morning, “a large crowd of NDC supporters led by one Ako Gunn, one of the Muntie 3, who was recently pardoned by President Mahama after being jailed for threatening to rape and murder the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, massed up in front of the home of Nana Addo and violently attacked the security detail outside the presidential candidate’s house.”

Apart from the behaviour of the NDC supporters being a threat to the integrity of the country’s democracy, Nana Akomea also believed the motive of the act was not in doubt, as it was clear the NDC supporters were purposely at Nana Addo’s residence “to assault NPP supporters and create an environment of fear within Ghana 24 days to the election.

“This action was premeditated and unquestionably violent. Amassing NDC supporters outside of the NPP Flagbearer's house is part of a broad range of calculated, violent, and provocative acts designed to bait the NPP into responding in similar fashion,” he observed, while calling on the National Peace Council, the Christian Council and all Civil Society Organizations to make their voices heard in the condemnation of the violent act.