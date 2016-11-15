I Killed Madam- Watchman Confesses



“My spiritualist revealed to me that madam wanted to kill me for rituals, so I killed her,” were the words of a 26-year-old Burkinabe national arrested for allegedly killing his madam at Abelemkpe in Accra.

Madam Lucy Tawiah Peprah, 72-year-old educationist and former headmistress of St Monica's Training College, was reportedly butchered by Osman Yakubu, her night security man, last Saturday.

The police apprehended Osman Yakubu with one Benjamin Semabia, 65-year-old driver of the deceased woman, to assist in investigations.

Two machetes and a pair of scissors allegedly used in perpetrating the act were retrieved by the police from Yakubu at the time of his arrest.

Facts

The Tesano District Police Commander, DSP Edward Tetteh, who briefed DAILY GUIDE, said police on Saturday, November 12, 2016, received a distress call at about 10pm that a watchman had butchered his madam at Abelemkpe.

According to DSP Edward Tetteh, when the police got to the scene, the suspect had barricaded himself in the room of the deceased person and was with the dead body.

He said the police broke into it and arrested Osman Yakubu, who had armed himself with two machetes and a pair of scissors.

A close examination on the body revealed that Mrs Lucy Peprah was stabbed.

“There were deep cuts in her head, arms and face while she lay half naked in a pool of blood,” he posited.

Findings

Preliminary investigations revealed that Osman Yakubu had been working with the woman for the past one-and-a-half years.

On that fateful day, at about 9pm, Osman was said to have armed himself with the afore-mentioned weapons and proceeded to the room of his madam, who lived in a one-storey building apartment at Abelemkpe.

Michael Abiasa, the cook in the house, first spotted Osman Yakubu with the machetes and when he questioned him (Yakubu), the suspect allegedly attacked him and so he fell on the ground unconscious.

Raymond Achianku, a day security man around, reportedly heard of the screaming and came out to save his colleague, but he was also assaulted by Osman Yakubu.

Madam Lucy Tawiah Peprah, also director of Solid Foundation School and philanthropist, had then returned from the bathroom and was preparing to go to bed.

The suspect was said to have sneaked into her room and without any questions, butchered her mercilessly.

The police said a taxi driver, identified as Ronnie Djanison, heard of the screaming from outside and entered the house to assist, but he was also allegedly attacked by the suspect.

At the police station Yakubu told the police that he was told by a spiritualist that his madam wanted to use him for rituals and that he would die before Sunday; and that was the reason why he killed her.

He also alleged that he committed the act with the consent of Semabia.

