Don’t fight desperate NPP supporters – Veep to NDC members

The Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has urged supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to exercise restraint when confronted by supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In Mr. Amissah-Arthur's view, the NDC's expected victory would be affected if it is preceded by acts violence between Ghana's two main parties.

His advice to NDC supporters followed a clash between some supporters of both the NDC and the NPP in front of the residence the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Sunday morning during a health walk organized by the NDC.

The NPP's acting General Secretary, John Boadu, at a press conference, accused the NDC of attacking their supporters with guns and other weapons.

Also addressing the press, the NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker, said his party had photos of NPP supporters holding guns as proof that they instigated the clashes.

The Vice President however suggested that, the developments were an indication of the desperation of the NPP.

Addressing a mini rally at Bulenga, a community in the Wa East constituency of the Upper West Region as part of a campaign visit, Mr. Amissah-Arthur said, “When we are talking to our NDC members, we know that as the elections are getting close, the people who are going to lose are going to get desperate. And when they get desperate, you never know what they can do.”

“So we are asking our people to exercise patience. Please exercise patience because if you are going to win, you don't want trouble when you win. You want there to be peace when you win… when the people who are losing get desperate and do desperate things, please exercise patience and use the power of your thumb on 7th December to make sure victory comes to the NDC.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana