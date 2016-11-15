Martin Amidu Calls For Change In Government

A former Attorney General, Martin Amidu has called on Ghanaians to “work tirelessly” for a change in government in this year's election.

Mr Martin Amidu, who describes himself as a “foundation member” of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), made the call in a statement on the 2016 electoral process.

“We need to put Ghana first and work tirelessly for change of governance at this year’s elections,” he said.

Martin Amidu, who has been engaging in a running battle with the party since leaving the Mills government under bizarre circumstances said, the Electoral Commission (EC) has been working to rig this year's election.

He therefore called on Ghanaians to be vigilant to ensure that the EC’s plans does not come to fruition.

He said, “Before then, let us watch the rigging agenda of the Commissioner and her mentors during the remaining election period. She has already engineered elections in such a way that a good six weeks have been lost for the campaign period of the NDP, PPP, and the PNC.”

Mr. Amidu believes Chairperson of the EC, Charlotte Osei cannot be trusted to deliver a free, fair and transparent election in December.

Impeach EC Boss

He therefore called for a legal process to impeach her after the December polls.

The former Attorney General has in recent times been challenging some of the actions of the EC which he believes are aimed at ensuring victory for the NDC in the upcoming elections.

Read the full statement here

Fellow Citizens Be Alert To The Electoral Commissioner’s Other Tricks: By Martin A. B. K. Amidu

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana