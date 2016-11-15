Krobo-Odumase Welcomes Nana Addo With Demo

Hundreds of residents at Krobo Odumase in the Eastern region have welcomed the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the area with a demonstration.

The angry residents are protesting comments by staunch NPP member Samuel Atta Akyea that Akyem instead of Somanya was the best place to build the region’s first public university.

The Abuakwa South MP made the comments earlier this year while speaking on an Accra-based radio station, arguing that by the sheer number of residents in the Akyem area, the university should have been in Akyem.

“If you measure the population strength of Somanya as against Akyem Abuakwa and the biggest paramountcy in the Eastern Region, logic alone should inform everybody that the best place to site a university for the Eastern region should be in Abuakwa South, my constituency, and probably you partner with the Okyehene and have the university,”Mr. Atta Akyea stated.

The people of Krobo who were offended by the comments demanded an apology from the NPP MP.

Welcoming the NPP flagbearer to Krobo-Odumase Tuesday, the protesters demanded that Akufo-Addo renders an unqualified apology to them over the comment describing it as disrespectful and demeaning, Starr FM's Eastern regional correspondent reported.

The NPP presidential candidate is in the region as part of a four-day campaign tour ahead of the December polls.